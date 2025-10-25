Bo Levi Mitchell Delivers a ROCKET to Tim White: CFL

Published on October 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Tim White hauls in his second touchdown of the game as Bo Levi Mitchell sets a new career high with 36 passing touchdowns in a single season.







