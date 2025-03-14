Bo Levi Mitchell: Born for the Game: Unreal Stories

March 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Football has always been part of Bo Levi Mitchell's DNA. In this episode of Unreal Stories, he takes us back to his roots in Texas, where the game was more than just a sport but the whole town coming together.

He opens up about the pressures of being a franchise quarterback, the challenges that pushed him to his limits, and the unwavering support of his family, who live and breathe competition.

From battling through setbacks to delivering in the biggest moments, Bo's story is about embracing the highs, overcoming the lows, and proving that pressure isn't a burden, it's fuel.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from March 14, 2025

Riders Sign Nebraska DB Phalen Sanford - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.