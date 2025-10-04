Bo BOMBS IT to O'Leary-Orange for 87-Yard TD!: CFL

Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Bo Levi Mitchell goes deep on second down, hitting Brendan O'Leary-Orange for an 87-yard touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 4, 2025

Lions Lock up Spot in 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs - B.C. Lions

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.