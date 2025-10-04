Bo BOMBS IT to O'Leary-Orange for 87-Yard TD!: CFL
Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Bo Levi Mitchell goes deep on second down, hitting Brendan O'Leary-Orange for an 87-yard touchdown.
