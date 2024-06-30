Blues Sign D Hunter Skinner to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

June 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Hunter Skinner to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Skinner, 23, was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the New York Rangers on Feb. 9, 2023. Last season, the 6'3, 205-pound defenseman dressed in 50 regular-season games with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, posting 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and 94 penalty minutes. Overall, the Wyandotte, Michigan, native has appeared in 132 career AHL regular-season games, accumulating 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) and 151 penalty minutes. He was originally drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round, 112th overall of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

