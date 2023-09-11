Blueliner Popoff Signs with Knoxville

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed rookie defenseman Jordan Popoff for the 2023 training camp roster. Popoff comes to Hockey Top after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.

"Jordan is a big defenseman who sees the ice well," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He plays a simplified game in the D-zone."

The Calgary native appeared in 116 career games for Jamestown, putting up six goals and 26 points along with 92 penalty minutes. He helped the Jimmies to an appearance in the ACHA quarterfinals last season and a top ten finish in the national rankings.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

