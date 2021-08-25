Blueliner Carlson Feeling "100 Percent" for Return to Knoxville

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed defenseman Alex Carlson to a PTO for the team's training camp this October. Carlson has spent his entire professional career with the Ice Bears after joining them towards the end of the 2018-19 season following the conclusion of his college career at Mercyhurst.

Alex Carlson"I'm excited to be coming back to Knoxville, especially after my injury last year," said Carlson. "I've been pushing to get back to where I was when I came into camp and I feel I've gotten there again."

"Alex got into the best hockey shape of his life coming into this past year," said Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr. "At the start of last year, he looked like a top-four defenseman. Hopefully with his rehab, he can come back and be a top-two or top-four defenseman for us this year."

Carlson was lost for the season after just three games last year due to a broken knee cap. He has appeared in 52 games for the Ice Bears in his career. Carr says the defenseman's work ethic to return to full health comes from his college days.

"He outdid himself. He didn't have a scholarship offer and got on the Division-I team at Mercyhurst," said Carr. "His college team had optional morning skill sessions at 6:30 in the morning and he didn't miss one in four years. That's why we signed him. He slowly improved during the '19-20 year."

"I'm feeling great," Carlson said about his knee. "It's been a long road to recovery, but I feel 100 percent."

The Ice Bears will hold their Free Agent Showcase at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Sept. 24 and 25. Preseason Camp will be held in October leading up to the Ice Bears' opening night on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Macon Mayhem.

