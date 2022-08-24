Bluefield's Parker Redden Named Appalachian League Humanitarian of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Bluefield's Parker Redden (Delaware) was named the Humanitarian of the Year. The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the Appalachian League player that has been judged to have made the most notable contributions in his community during the season through active participation in community service projects.

Redden works closely with Freedom Farms, a nonprofit, faith based organization for at risk youth in West Virginia. When the Ridge Runners were in town, Redden drove approximately 35 miles each way to help with meal preparation, maintenance, agricultural activities and his mentoring opportunities. Redden also delivered left over food to Freedom Farms as quantities allowed so that waste was minimized. Baseball and softball lessons are an integral part of his focus with the youth. Redden and his family have also worked to establish a 4H club as an outlet for the kids from their day-to-day trials.

"Parker unselfishly gives of himself to others and conducts himself in such a way that you know that he understands that the game will end but his mission in life will continue," said Ridge Runners general manager Rocky Malamisura. "Parker is the epitome of what we cherish most in athletes and what baseball teaches those who pay attention. We are so proud to have had such a young man as a member of the Ridge Runners."

During the 2022 season, Redden volunteered for each of the Ridge Runners community service projects that were scheduled. The projects included working at local food pantries, stadium walkabouts with fans and autograph sessions. Redden also worked both kid's camps as an instructor, mentored several local at risk children and provided baseball lessons for numerous little league children.

"Parker was a catalyst in helping our organization educate and encourage the attitude and spirit of giving back," said Bluefield manager Mike Weatherford. "Once his teammates recognized Parker's contributions in Bluefield and the surrounding communities, it became enjoyable for our players to routinely volunteer. Parker was a leader in getting teammates involved off the field and that dedication to others followed him on the field."

The 20-year-old catcher from Shady Spring, West Virginia is heading into his sophomore year at the University of Delaware. Redden played in 15 games for the Ridge Runners this summer, he played for the Burlington Sock Puppets in 2021.

