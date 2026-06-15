Bluefield Ridge Runners Sweep Appalachian League Players of the Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Bluefield Ridge Runners News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Bluefield's Enzo Infelise (Cincinnati) and Trey Reinburg were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of June 8-14.

Infelise, 19, slashed .474/.583/.842 with a 1.425 OPS across five games for the Bluefield Ridge Runners en route to Player of the Week honors. He went 9-for-19 with four doubles, one home run, 10 RBI, and five walks, amassing 16 total bases. Infelise currently leads the Appalachian League in slugging percentage (.842), and is second amongst qualifying players in batting average (.474) and OPS (1.425).

On Wednesday, Infelise was named an NCBWA Freshman All-American after his stellar campaign at Cincinnati. In 59 games as a Bearcat, Infelise slashed .374/.441/.551, collecting 85 hits, the most in the country by a freshman. His .374 average led Cincinnati, and he also had 10 home runs, 10 doubles, and 48 RBI. The Joliet, Ill. native was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.

Reinburg, 21, appeared in two games for Bluefield last week, accumulating 13 strikeouts over five scoreless innings. In two innings on June 9, Reinburg struck out five while allowing only one hit and one walk. In three innings on June 13, he struck out eight while giving up only two hits and surrendering no additional base runners in the Ridge Runners' combined 18-strikeout shutout. Reinburg's 14 strikeouts lead all pitchers in the Appalachian League, while his 0.00 ERA is tied for tops in the league amongst qualified pitchers.

Reinburg spent the 2026 collegiate season at Western Kentucky. He struck out 19 in 14 appearances as a Hilltopper, averaging 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. The Nashville, Ill. native began his collegiate career at Wabash Valley College.







Appalachian League Stories from June 15, 2026

Bluefield Ridge Runners Sweep Appalachian League Players of the Week - Bluefield Ridge Runners

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