Bluefield Opens Registration for the Baby Jays Kids Club
June 4, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bluefield Blue Jays News Release
The Bluefield Blue Jays are now taking registration for our Baby Jays Kids Club. When registered, your child will have acess to free T-Shirts, Free admission, Food, Admissions to our camp, and so much more!
Please use this link to access our registration flyer and contact us with further questions.
http://www.milb.com/documents/6/8/8/307125688/Kids_Club_Flyer.pdf
Check out the Bluefield Blue Jays Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...
Appalachian League Stories from June 4, 2019
- Bluefield Opens Registration for the Baby Jays Kids Club - Bluefield Blue Jays
- Braves Announce 2019 Fan Fest - Danville Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bluefield Blue Jays Stories
- Bluefield Opens Registration for the Baby Jays Kids Club
- Bluefield Blue Jays Announce 2019 Coaching Staff
- Minor League Baseball and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Announce 2019 Class of Rising Star Students
- Las Vegas Welcomes the 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings
- Appy Notes: Holmberg Taking Jays to Playoffs