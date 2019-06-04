Bluefield Opens Registration for the Baby Jays Kids Club

June 4, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bluefield Blue Jays News Release





The Bluefield Blue Jays are now taking registration for our Baby Jays Kids Club. When registered, your child will have acess to free T-Shirts, Free admission, Food, Admissions to our camp, and so much more!

Please use this link to access our registration flyer and contact us with further questions.

http://www.milb.com/documents/6/8/8/307125688/Kids_Club_Flyer.pdf

