BlueClaws Unveil New Marvel-Inspired Logo for 2023

October 7, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws debuted a new Marvel-inspired club logo that will be worn in conjunction with Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and Marvel Super Hero Nights at ShoreTown Ballpark in 2023. The online logo release coincided with an appearance by BlueClaws mascot Buster at New York City Comic Con.

"We're very excited to unveil this new Marvel-inspired BlueClaws logo and honored to be able to do so at Comic Con," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Our Defenders of the Diamond game and Marvel Super Hero Night were among our most popular games of the year and we're looking forward to extending and enhancing this unique partnership into the future."

"The first phase of MiLB's groundbreaking partnership with Marvel Entertainment delivered on our promise to bring our unique brand of fun and entertainment to more fans across the country," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "When you combine the creative power of these two storied brands, the promotions, events, and now merchandise fans will see in ballparks and retail stores in the years ahead will create memories that will be passed from generation to generation, and we are beyond excited to share these new team-specific logos and characters Marvel created as we build excitement for the 2023 baseball season."

The BlueClaws hosted two Marvel-themed games this year. Both were sellouts, with the May 26th game drawing 8,026 fans and the July 22nd game drawing 8,706 fans to ShoreTown Ballpark. Both crowds were among the six largest hosted by the BlueClaws this year with the July 22nd crowd the biggest BlueClaws crowd since August of 2019.

"Marvel, at its core, is built around telling amazing relatable stories and creating lasting experiences," said Brian Crosby, Creative Director, Marvel Themed Entertainment. "Over this past year, more than 750,000 fans of both Marvel and Minor League Baseball were able to experience the game in a whole new way with an all-ages friendly comic book about the Minor League Baseball players themselves teaming up with the Avengers to "Defend the Diamond" from an underworld invasion! Year two takes this collaboration to a whole new level, and we can't wait for fans to see their favorite Minor League team logos reimagined through the creative lens of Marvel artists. We hope fans will be able to celebrate and represent their favorite teams as never before."

Merchandise with this logo, including New Era Cap Co. fitted caps, will go on sale for the first time on Friday, November 18th. The BlueClaws Marvel cap is navy blue with a gold brim, featuring the Marvel-inspired logo on the front.

Dates of 2023 Marvel nights at ShoreTown Ballpark will be released at a later time.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The 2022 season included 14 sellout crowds, plus the team welcomed in the 8-millionth fan in BlueClaws history in July.

The 2023 schedule has been released and ticket packages are currently on sale by calling 732-901-7000 or online at BlueClaws.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 7, 2022

BlueClaws Unveil New Marvel-Inspired Logo for 2023 - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.