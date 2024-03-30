BlueClaws Ultimate Insane Shake Comes to Brownstone Pancake Factory

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - A delicious vanilla milkshake with sprinkles, Cracker Jacks, and more, all topped with three luscious pancakes - the BlueClaws Ultimate Insane Shake is coming to Brownstone Pancake Factory.

"At Brownstone, we like to kick everything up a notch which is how we created our original signature BlueClaws shake which is more than just a classic vanilla milkshake," said Bobby Bournias, Owner/Operator of Brownstone Pancake Factory. "Since our motto is all about over the top food creations and cheat day meals, we added team color sprinkles, cracker jacks, our family recipe silver dollars and baseball insignia!"

This one-of-a-kind milkshake is available at their locations in both Brick and Freehold.

"This is an amazing partnership between the BlueClaws and Brownstone Pancake Factory and we're delighted to bring the BlueClaws Ultimate Insane Shake to life," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane.

"It's a great place to stop either on the way to or on the way home from ShoreTown Ballpark this summer!"

