BlueClaws to Host Reading in April 4th Exhibition Game at ShoreTown Ballpark

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will welcome the Reading Fightins to ShoreTown on Tuesday, April 4th for a 5:00 pm exhibition game between the two Phillies affiliates.

Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased online. A portion of the proceeds will benefit BlueClaws Charities and their grant program. Gates for the game will open at 4:30 pm and all seating is general admission.

Anyone that purchases a ticket for the game will receive a complimentary ticket for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. Opening Night is set for Tuesday, April 11th and features the first post-game fireworks show of the season!

BlueClaws Season Ticket Holders, Half-Season Ticket Holders, Partial Plan Holders, Mini Plan Holders, Silver Sluggers members, Thirsty Thursday Club members, Summer Saturday Club members and Corporate Partners will receive a complimentary ticket to the game. This ticket will appear in their online TicketReturn accounts before the game.

A portion of ticket proceeds from the night will benefit BlueClaws Charities and their annual grant program. BlueClaws Charities 501c3 organization, hands out grants at the end of each season. In 2022, 40 organizations received a grant to support programs in Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Click here for a list of grant recipients.

The exhibition game matches the BlueClaws, the Phillies High-A affiliate, with the Fightins, the Phillies Double-A affiliate. This will be the first chance for fans to see the 2023 BlueClaws. Plus, Reading's roster is expected to have many players that spent part of last season with the BlueClaws.

"We're very excited to welcome Reading to ShoreTown for what will be a one-of-a-kind experience for our fans," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Everyone will get not only a preview of the 2023 BlueClaws, but also get to see some of their favorite players from last year."

The Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course will be open and free for fans during the game. Select food and beverage will be available for purchase as well.

"This is going to serve as the perfect kickoff for the summer," added Ricciutti. "Plus, everyone will get a complimentary ticket to April 11th's Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, another great reason to join us!"

Greg Brodzinski, a Turnersville, New Jersey native that played at Bishop Eustace High School in Pennsauken, will make his debut as BlueClaws manager. Brodzinski will be joined on the staff this year by pitching coach Phil Cundari, hitting coach Brock Stassi, bench coach Chris Adamson, and pitching development coach Brady Lail.

The BlueClaws are approaching their 22nd season as the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

Tickets for all 2023 BlueClaws home games are available online at BlueClaws.com.

