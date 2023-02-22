BlueClaws Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale March 4th at 7:32 am

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Baseball is back and BlueClaws single-game tickets will go on sale for the first time on Saturday, March 4th. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Tuesday, April 11th.

Single-game tickets will go on sale online at BlueClaws.com beginning at, to celebrate the Jersey Shore and our area code, 7:32 am on March 4th, the first chance fans have to get single-game tickets for all 66 games as part of the 2023 season.

"Putting single-game tickets on sale is another milestone day on the countdown to Opening Night," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "It's going to be another exciting summer at the Jersey Shore and we can't wait to welcome everyone back."

Traditional highlights include Opening Night (April 4th presented by Jenksinon's Boardwalk), Bark in the Park (May 21st presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, 95.9 WRAT, and 100.1 WJRZ), Salute to Dad's Day (June 11th presented by Rothman Orthopaedics), Red White & BlueClaws (July 4th presented by Camping World), Military Appreciation Night (July 6th presented by OceanFirst Bank), and others.

The BlueClaws previously announced a robust fireworks schedule that includes post-game shows after every Friday beginning June 2nd plus Opening Night, July 4th, and a special Saturday show on August 5th (presented by Renaissance Lakewood).

The always-popular Summer Concert Series, presented by Farro's Tees, is back with three bands coming to the Sand Bar: The Snakes (June 10th), Asbury Fever (July 8th), and Splintered Sunlight (August 19th).

"Fans that purchase single-game tickets in advance will get to take advantage of the best seating in the ballpark, and make sure they are guaranteed seats in what will surely be some popular games on the calendar this season," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws Sr. Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service.

Fire Pits will also be available beginning March 4th. Fire Pits include five tickets to a group's own private fire pit, plus a panoramic view of the game. These fire pits debuted in 2021 and are rapidly becoming one of the most popular ways to watch a game.

"We encourage anyone interested to book a fire pit outing as early as possible," said McLane. "These have been growing in popularity since they were introduced and through several pre-sales, we have already sold a good amount. In fact, June 10th's game is already sold out of Fire Pits."

Tickets for the BlueClaws best games will go fast. The team enjoyed 14 sell outs last year and are on track to see many more sellouts this year. "It's great to fans coming out to support the Shore's Hometown Team." said Ricciutti. "The best nights always sell out quickly so the best way to be sure you don't miss out is to get your tickets early!"

One way to guarantee tickets to many of the best nights is to join the BlueClaws family with a Mini Plan or Partial Plan (click here for more). "A Mini Plan is only 5 games and spread out over the entire season. It averages one game a month and is a great way to pre-schedule some fun with family or friends without a big commitment or big expense and comes with some great benefits too," said Ricciutti.

Each Mini & Partial Plan holder receives a voucher for a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game. Plus, members receive a boardwalk game play at each game and can take part in exclusive events including Family Fun Day with BlueClaws players this summer. It's a great value in a challenging economy.

BlueClaws 5-Game Mini Plans and 10-Game Partial Plans are still on sale so it's not too late to pick up a Mini Plan or Partial Plan. These plans guarantee tickets to some of the best games of the year, plus a series of other benefits that make them the best valued option the BlueClaws offer.

Additional information is available at BlueClaws.com/Memberships.

2023 will be the BlueClaws 22nd season of BlueClaws baseball at the Jersey Shore. The team welcomed their 8-millionth fan to ShoreTown in July of 2022.

It will also be the third season the team plays as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, following a re-brand in October of 2020.

This will also be the third season that the BlueClaws are the High-A affiliate of the Phillies, after playing from 2001-2019 as the team's Single-A affiliate.

