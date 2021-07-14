BlueClaws Rally in 9th for 3-2 Win over Cyclones

BROOKLYN, NY - In a back-and-forth affair, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws crossed a ninth-inning run to break a 2-2 tie to beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 3-2 Wednesday night at Maimonides Park.

Win: Reyes (2-1) | Loss: Edwards (0-3)

Attn: 1, 898

BIG MOMENTS

Keaton Greenwalt yanked an RBI double off the left field line in the top of the ninth inning against Brooklyn reliever Mitch Ragan, scoring Jhailyn Ortiz from first base to give the BlueClaws a 3-2 lead.

With two ours in the sixth, Ronny Mauricio doubled to tie the game 2-2, scoring both Antoine Duplantis and Edgardo Fermin who had walked to get on base in front of him

Jonathan Guzman cracked a two-out solo home run to left field in the top of the second to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead. The Claws added to their lead in the top of the fifth, scoring on Herbert Iser's sacrifice fly.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Ronny Mauricio: 2-3, double, two RBIs, walk

Cody Bohanek: 1-4

Antoine Duplantis: 1-3, walk, run

Jose Butto: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

NEWS AND NOTES

Carlos Carrasco is scheduled to make a two inning start for the Cyclones tomorrow as he begins his MLB rehab. Coincidentally, Carrasco pitched for the Lakewood BlueClaws, now the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in 2006. He is rehabbing a torn hamstring.

Ronny Mauricio collected his second multi-hit game at home this season. He has eight multi-hit games on the road.

The game featured a 17-minute lightning delay in the fourth inning.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Thursday, 7 p.m. Maimonides Park, Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Carlos Carrasco (MLB rehab) vs. RHP Dominic Pipkin (3-1, 4.87 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

