BlueClaws, Heavy Reel Brewing Company Launch "Reel Claw"

March 25, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - An ice cold beer on a warm summer night at the ballpark, two things that are part of the fabric of the BlueClaws and the Jersey Shore. Now, through a partnership with Heavy Reel Brewing Company, the BlueClaws are bringing their own beer to life!

The BlueClaws and Heavy Reel Brewing Company in Seaside Heights announced the launch of "Reel Claw," a 5% ABV Session IPA that pairs perfectly with watching baseball at the ballpark all summer long.

Reel Claw is brewed with an oat and wheat heavy grist bill and hopped with Citra and Mosaic. The end result is flavors and aromas of tropical citrus and summer melon.

"We obviously love a good beer and we love the BlueClaws too," said Jeff Greco, owner/brewer at Heavy Reel Brewing Company. "The opportunity to pair them together is very exciting to us and this particular blend we feel is going to be extremely popular all summer."

This new collaboration will be available all over the ballpark. Fans can find Reel Claw on tap in the Sand Bar down the left field concourse and Blue Wave Bar on the second level. Reel Claw cans will be available at 732 Brew on the concourse behind home plate and in the first and third base concession stands.

Additionally, the beer will be available at Heavy Reel Brewing Company in Seaside Heights, at select restaurants, and select retail locations in the community.

"We're very excited for to launch Reel Claw at the ballpark this summer," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Thanks to Jeff and the entire Heavy Reel team for helping to bring Reel Claw to life!"

Reel Claw will be available at the Blue Wave Bar on the Luxury Suite level at FirstEnergy Park this summer. The Blue Wave Bar, which opened on March 19th and will be open at each BlueClaws home game this summer, is a new bar and restaurant space on the ballpark's second level. Featuring a Jersey Shore décor, the Blue Wave Bar will have drink specials and happy hour at each game as well as select menu items not available anywhere else in the ballpark.

The BlueClaws season kicks off April 8th with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. Tickets to Opening Night and all BlueClaws home games are on sale online at BlueClaws.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.