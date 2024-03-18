BlueClaws, Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Partner on Girl Scout Family Night on June 14th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore are excited to once again partner on Girl Scout Family Night at ShoreTown Ballpark on Friday, June 14th.

Thousands of Girl Scouts of all ages, their families and friends will participate in the evening that will feature activities that showcase programming offered by Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore and the impact those programs make in girls' lives.

This will be the fifth Girl Scout Family Night (2019 and 2021 thru 2023). Over 10,000 girl scouts and their families have come out to ShoreTown Ballpark to enjoy a family night at a BlueClaws game.

"Girl Scout Family Night is the highlight of a tremendous partnership between the BlueClaws and the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, two cornerstone community institutions," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws General Manager.

"The Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore come out to the game in full force every year and we look forward to another fantastic evening for scouts and their families."

"We're so excited to once again partner with the BlueClaws on Girl Scout Family Night in June. This has been one of our most popular events of the summer each of the last few years and we know Girl Scouts and their troops will have a great time at the ballpark once again," said Heather Coburn, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

Planned highlights include pre-game and in-game activities such as an on-field parade, contests, exciting Girl Scout exhibitions and post-game fireworks. Gates open at 6:00 pm and the first pitch is set for 7:05 pm.

Tickets for Girl Scout Night are $15 each and include a hot dog, fountain soda, novelty ice cream and an exclusive patch. There is an optional on-field overnight open to registered Girl Scouts for an additional $10 and includes the movie Barbie shown on the video board, snacks and continental breakfast the following morning. Ticket proceeds will benefit local programs and activities for Girl Scouts from Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BlueClaws.com/GirlScouts. For groups of 20 or more, please contact Jamie Wagner at 732-901-7000 ext 177.

