BlueClaws, Girl Scouts of Jersey Shore Set for June 17th Girl Scout Family Night

The BlueClaws and the Girl Scout of the Jersey Shore announced a continuation of their community partnership that is headed by Girl Scout Family Night, set for Friday, June 17th. Thousands of Girl Scouts of all ages, their families, and friends will participate in the evening that will feature activities that showcase programming offered by the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore and the impact those programs make in girls' lives.

"Friendship, adventure, and making a difference are hallmarks of the Girl Scout experience. At Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, we have welcomed 2,500 new members and are serving over 10,000 total members in Monmouth and Ocean County. Girl Scouts has been a force for positive change and a champion of girl ambition for 110 years. We are grateful to the BlueClaws for being a member of the Girl Scout family and supporting the next generation of changemakers," said Heather Coburn, Chief Executive Officer for the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

Girl Scout Family Night includes a full and unique experience for Girl Scouts from the gates opening until the last fan departs! Before the game, Girl Scouts take part in a pre-game parade around the warning track. There will be other on-field activities and promotions, plus fireworks after the game!

"Girl Scout Family Night is one of our most popular and fastest-growing nights on the calendar over the last few years," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws Senior VP of Ticket Sales & Service. "We're very much looking forward to June 17th and welcoming in Girl Scouts from all over the Jersey Shore!"

Tickets for Girl Scout Family Night are just $15 and include a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream. There is an optional on-field overnight open to registered Girl Scouts for an additional $10 and includes a viewing of "Raya and the Last Dragon," snacks and continental breakfast the following morning. Ticket proceeds will benefit local programs and activities for Girl Scouts from Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

To purchase ticket for a troop, click here. For additional information, contact Jamie Wagner at 732-901-7000 ext 177.

