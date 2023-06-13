BlueClaws Fan Appreciation Jersey Could Feature Your Name

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will be wearing special jerseys for Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, September 2nd and they could feature your name! Fans can reserve a spot on the jersey with proceeds benefiting BlueClaws Charities.

Fans can purchase a spot, or multiple spots, on the jersey for $25. All orders must be in by 11:59 pm on Wednesday, June 28th and space is limited.

The names will go in the pinstripes of the jersey. These jerseys will also be available for bidding later in the season leading into the September 2nd BlueClaws game.

"BlueClaws Charities was thrilled to hand out grants to 40 non-profits from around the Jersey Shore last fall," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities. "It's through unique fundraising opportunities like this one that we are able to support these deserving organizations. This is a great way for fans to literally be a part of a jersey worn by the BlueClaws and at the same time support these worthy causes."

BlueClaws Charities is the team's official 501c3 organization. They raise money through a wide variety of fundraising initiatives including a 50/50 at BlueClaws games, jersey auctions, and events, among other initiatives. Their annual grant program begins in the fall and Ocean & Monmouth County-based organizations are eligible to apply.

