BlueClaws Fall Flea Market on Sunday, October 16th - Pre-Registration Ends Friday, October 14th at Noon

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws Fall Flea Market is set for Sunday morning, October 16th and pre-registration for vendors ends Friday, October 14th at 12 noon. After the period of pre-registration ends, there will still be up to 50 walk-up vendors accepted on Sunday morning between 5 am and 8 am.

All vendor set-up, and walk-up registration, must be completed before 8 am. After 8 am, no vendors, including those that have pre-registered, will be able to set up.

The Flea Market on Sunday, October 16th runs from 8 am until 1 pm and is free for shoppers.

All pre-registration is done online and is available.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn over 8 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since their 2001 inception.

