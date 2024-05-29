BlueClaws Fall 5-2 on Wednesday Snapping 12 Game ShoreTown Win Streak

May 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Nick Morabito homered and Brooklyn used a three-run fourth inning to top the BlueClaws 5-2 on Wednesday, snapping Jersey Shore's 12-game winning streak at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The loss drops the BlueClaws to 26-21 on the season while the Cyclones are now 25-22.

Brooklyn opened the scoring in the first when Nick Morabito homered on the second pitch of the game from Sam Aldegheri. Jersey Shore then greeted Dakota Hawkins with three hits among the first six pitches he threw - a single from Justin Crawford, a double from Otto Kemp, and a 2-run single from Leandro Pineda.

The lead lasted into the fourth, when Brooklyn took the lead. Stanley Consuegra tied the game with an RBI double. Wilfredo Lara added an RBI single, and later scored on a wild pitch to give the Cyclones a 4-2 lead.

Aldegheri (3-3) came out after five innings, allowing four runs. He struck out 10 Cyclones, tying his career high set in April against Aberdeen.

Cyclones starter Dakota Hawkins went the first four innings, allowing just one run. Jeffrey Colon (1-0) came on in the fifth and threw two scoreless innings. Josh Hejka threw a scoreless seventh and eighth innings while Brett Banks threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first Brooklyn save.

Hendry Mendez had two hits for the BlueClaws. Jersey Shore was held to just two hits from the third inning on.

William Lugo, Stanley Consuegra, and Wilfredo Lara had two hits apiece for the Cyclones.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.