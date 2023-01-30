BlueClaws Collecting National Anthem Applications

January 30, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Individuals interested in performing the National Anthem at a BlueClaws game this summer can now apply. Performers are encouraged to submit an audition video online for consideration.

All submissions are due by February 24th. .

Performers are asked to submit links (YouTube, Twitter, Vimeo) of their performances only of the National Anthem and/or God Bless America. Performances of any other song will not be considered. Those that have already been approved do not need to do so again.

Groups of up to three may apply. Groups of four or larger are asked to call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis and performance times at games later in the summer will be determined at a later date. Those that are approved to perform are not guaranteed a performance.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Last year, the BlueClaws welcomed their 8-millionth fan to ShoreTown Ballpark.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Tuesday, April 11th.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 30, 2023

BlueClaws Collecting National Anthem Applications - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.