BlueClaws Collecting National Anthem Applications Online

March 1, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will be hosting Virtual National Anthem Tryouts this year, with performers encouraged to submit an audition video online for consideration.

Performers are asked to submit links (YouTube, Twitter, Vimeo) of their performances only of the National Anthem and/or God Bless America. Performances of any other song will not be considered.

Groups of up to three may apply. Groups of four or larger are asked to call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

Applications will be reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis and performance times at games later in the summer will be determined at a later date.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from March 1, 2021

BlueClaws Collecting National Anthem Applications Online - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.