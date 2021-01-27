BlueClaws Collecting Fan Memories for 20th Anniversary Season

January 27, 2021 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are building up towards their 20th Anniversary Season and are reaching out to the Jersey Shore community to help celebrate the milestone summer.

Through a form on BlueClaws.com (click here), fans can share their favorite stories, favorite memories, favorite players, and notable moments from their time as a fan of the BlueClaws.

Additionally, the team is collecting emails at a special new email address: 20@blueclaws.com. There, fans can send pictures, videos, and additional comments. After submissions, the BlueClaws will reach out to fans to schedule interviews where fans can speak further.

These submissions will see their way into the BlueClaws Catch of the Day game program, onto BlueClaws.com, the team's social media channels, and be a part of the game presentation during the season.

"We are going to do everything we can to make our 20th Anniversary Season as special as it can be," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "The support of the Jersey Shore community has been overwhelming since the BlueClaws debuted in 2001 and we look forward to recognizing that this summer!"

Click here to fill out the BlueClaws 20th Anniversary Season submission form.

From 2001 through 2019 (the 2020 season was cancelled), over 7.7 million fans have come out to see BlueClaws games.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are the area's top stop for affordable family entertainment. 5 & 10-game ticket packages with a variety of benefits are available online.

The 2021 schedule will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 27, 2021

BlueClaws Collecting Fan Memories for 20th Anniversary Season - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.