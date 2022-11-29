BlueClaws Charities Suite Raffle Tickets Now on Sale

November 29, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities launched their annual Luxury Suite Raffle fundraiser, through which eight winners will each earn a 10-game share of a 2023 BlueClaws Luxury Suite.

Tickets are just $100 and only 300 raffle tickets are sold. Eight winners are selected through a drawing on March 31st that will be streamed live on the BlueClaws Facebook page at 3:00 pm.

"This has been one of our best fundraisers over the last few years and we're looking forward to another great raffle," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities. "Suite Raffle tickets make great holiday gifts while supporting a great cause."

There are several benefits to participation in the Suite Raffle. Each ticket holder receives the following:

- Four reserve seats to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (set for April 11th)

- Claws Cove coupon valid for 25% off.

- Chance to purchase a BlueClaws Luxury Suite for special rate of $600 (an $850 value)

The eight winners will participate in a draft to select their games for the season. Each game includes 20 tickets in the private Suite. The BlueClaws season begins April 11th and runs through September 3rd. Ticket holders with multiple tickets can win multiple shares (for example, someone that wins with two of their tickets would win 20 games in a BlueClaws Luxury Suite).

Each Luxury Suite provides panoramic views of the stadium from a climate-controlled indoor area, which is completely furnished with cable and has 12 seats on the balcony. Luxury Suite ticket holders also have access to the Blue Wave Bar as well as wait service within the suite.

The proceeds from the raffle go to benefit BlueClaws Charities, a 501c3 organization and the official non-profit organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. BlueClaws Charities supports local organizations through their annual Grant Program, plus hundreds of other organizations and fundraising events with contributions throughout the year.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.