BlueClaws Charities, New Jersey Natural Gas to Give Four Scholarships as Part of Copa de la Diversión Program

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities and New Jersey Natural Gas have come together once again on a scholarship program in conjunction with the team's Medusas de Jersey Shore brand and Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative.

"Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. As part of the program, the BlueClaws become the Medusas de Jersey Shore at select games during the season.

New Jersey Natural Gas, in conjunction with BlueClaws Charities, will hand out four scholarships, each worth $500 to four different Hispanic high school seniors in Ocean or Monmouth Counties to be used as part of a continuation of their education.

"We are grateful to partner with New Jersey Natural Gas and award scholarships to four deserving high school seniors," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities. "BlueClaws Charities is very excited to help four deserving students continue their education."

"Our company is pleased to support local high school students through this scholarship program," said Carolyn Cannon, director of Community Relations at New Jersey Natural Gas. "We're committed to building sustainable communities and that foundation begins with recognizing the potential of young people."

Applicants are instructed to fill out THIS FORM. The application requires a one-page essay on the student's background, goals for the future and how the scholarship would help them achieve their goals. Applicants are also required to share a letter(s) of recommendation from a teacher, coach counselor, or member of the community.

Applicants will be judged on both academic effort and character. Four winners will be selected, two male and two female Hispanic high school seniors from Monmouth & Ocean Counties.

Winners will be honored on the field before the Medusas de Jersey Shore game on Friday, May 23rd in a special ceremony with representatives from BlueClaws Charities and New Jersey Natural Gas.

At Medusas de Jersey Shore games, the BlueClaws wear special jerseys and hats and play as the Medusas de Jersey Shore. There are also food and drink specials, music, and the team celebrates the best of Hispanic culture and heritage.

