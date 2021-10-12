BlueClaws Charities Accepting Grant Applications

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities, the 501c3 foundation of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, is now accepting grant applications from area organizations. Organizations may apply for a grant through Friday, October 29th.

All applicants must be a 501c3 organization.

"BlueClaws Charities' goal is to support the less fortunate in Ocean & Monmouth Counties, and one of the ways that we give back is through our end-of-year grant program," said BlueClaws Charities President Kevin Fenstermacher. "We encourage non-profits to apply for a grant through this process so we can continue to give back to the Jersey Shore community."

Organizations are asked to provide specific details about where the grant money will be used. Priority will be given to organizations whose projects are based in Ocean & Monmouth Counties. Filling out an application does not ensure the receipt of a grant. Grant allocations will be made in November by the BlueClaws Charities Board of Directors.

BlueClaws Charities raises money in a variety of ways throughout the year. In-stadium fundraising includes a nightly 50/50 raffle, jersey auctions, scoreboard messages, and other miscellaneous raffles. BlueClaws Charities also raised money through Mystery Bags sold at games this summer. This year, the team hosted a Virtual Hot Stove event in March that featured several Phillies players and personalities and included an online auction. Other fundraising included "Wash Your Claws" t-shirt sales last year.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

