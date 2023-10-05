BlueClaws Charities Accepting Applications for 2023 Grant Program

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities, the 501c3 foundation of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, is now accepting grant applications from area organizations. Organizations may apply for a grant through Friday, November 3rd.

All applicants must be a 501c3 organization.

"Our goal each year is to provide grants to a wide variety of non-profit organizations throughout the Jersey Shore. The support we receive throughout the year enables us to do this and we encourage organizations to apply and take advantage of this opportunity," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities.

Organizations are asked to provide specific details about where the grant money will be used. Priority will be given to organizations whose projects are based in Ocean & Monmouth Counties. Filling out an application does not ensure the receipt of a grant. Grant allocations will be made in November by the BlueClaws Charities Board of Directors.

BlueClaws Charities raises money in a variety of ways throughout the year. In-stadium fundraising includes a nightly 50/50 raffle, jersey auctions, scoreboard messages, and other miscellaneous raffles. BlueClaws Charities also raised money through Mystery Bags sold at games this summer.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

