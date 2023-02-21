BlueClaws Announce Band Nights for 2023; Summer Saturday Club BOGO Through Wednesday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws Summer Concert Series, presented by Farro's Tees, returns in 2023 with three great nights this summer. To celebrate the release, the BlueClaws have a special buy-one-get-one-free offer on Summer Saturday Club memberships that runs through Wednesday at 11:59 pm!

Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series Schedule

- June 10th - The Snakes

- July 8th - Asbury Fever

- August 19th - Splintered Sunlight

Summer Saturday Club BOGO

The Summer Saturday Club includes 10 undated tickets valid at Saturday home games (not just Summer Concert Series Nights). These can be used in any denomination and also include early entrance. The package is just $125.

