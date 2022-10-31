BlueClaws Announce 2023 Game Times

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have announced game times for 2023, with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for Tuesday, April 11th at 6:35 pm against Greensboro (Pirates).

Tuesday through Friday games over the first three homestands will be at 6:35 pm before moving to 7:05 pm beginning May 30th. Saturday games in April and May are at 4:05 pm before moving to 7:05 pm. All Sunday games will be at 1:05 pm.

There are four Wednesday early start times: April 26th (Education Day), May 17th (Education Day), and July 26th (Camp Day) are at 11:05 am. August 2nd (Camp Day) is at 12:05 pm. The Tuesday games preceding the 11:05 am games will start at 6:05 pm.

The BlueClaws are home for Tuesday, July 4th at 7:05 pm and will host their biggest fireworks show of the season. Additional fireworks dates and promotions will be announced at a later date.

Brooklyn (Mets) makes three visits to the Jersey Shore: April 25th through April 30th, May 30th through June 4th, and August 1st - August 6th. Hudson Valley (Yankees) makes two trips: June 6th - June 11th and July 4th - July 9th. 30 of the BlueClaws 66 home games will be against the Mets or Yankees affiliates.

2023 BlueClaws ticket packages are currently on sale. BlueClaws 5-Game Mini Plans include the best of the Jersey Shore packed into a summer of fun. Plans not only include tickets to five of the best games of the season, but also a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream and boardwalk game pass at each game too. For additional information, or to book, contact a BlueClaws ticket representative at 732-901-7000 option 2.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. This year, they drew their 8-millionth fan to ShoreTown Ballpark and have already had 12 sellout crowds in 2022.

