BlueClaws Announce 2021 Coaching Staff; Chris Adamson Named Manager

March 3, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Chris Adamson will be coming to the Jersey Shore after all. The 32-year old from Australia, scheduled to manage the BlueClaws last year, was named 2021 BlueClaws manager on Wednesday.

Adamson will be joined on staff by hitting coach Rafael DeLima, pitching coach Matt Hockenberry, athletic trainer Andrew Dodgson, and strength & conditioning coach Bruce Peditto. This staff will lead the BlueClaws in their first year as both the High-A affiliate of the Phillies and their first year as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Adamson, a 32-year old from Australia, is also the manager for the Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball League, a position he's held since 2017. Additionally, he serves as an assistant coach on the Australian national team while heading the performance department for Baseball South Australia. A former catcher, Adamson was an All-American at Angelo State in Texas. He is the 14th manager in BlueClaws history.

Hockenberry returns for a second season with the BlueClaws and fourth overall in the system. He made his coaching debut with the GCL Phillies West in 2018 following the conclusion of a four-year playing career. Hockenberry was selected by the Phillies in the ninth round of the 2014 draft out of Temple University. He pitched for the BlueClaws in 2014 and 2015 and is the first former BlueClaws player to return as a BlueClaws coach.

DeLima, who will join the BlueClaws for the first time, has been a member of the Phillies Player Development Staff since 2000. After serving as the coordinator of the club's Venezuelan Summer League team from 2000-2011, he spent one year as a coach with short-season Williamsport and the last eight with the Gulf Coast League Phillies.

Dodgson spent his first two years in the organization as a trainer for the Gulf Coast Phillies West. He was set to join the BlueClaws in 2020.

Peditto returns to the Shore after serving as the BlueClaws strength & conditioning coach in 2019.

The staff will take the field for the first time on May 4th when the BlueClaws welcome in Hudson Valley (Yankees) for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. The BlueClaws will be home for 60 games this summer. Click here to see the 2021 BlueClaws schedule .

5 & 10-Game Membership Plans are currently on sale . Plans include dinner and dessert, plus boardwalk game tickets at each game. 5-Game Plans include one Season Ticket Holder gift and 10-Game Plans include two.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are the area's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from March 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.