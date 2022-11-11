BlueClaws Accepting Nominations for Military Appreciation Night Jersey Ceremony

November 11, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will once again honor military heroes through a special post-game ceremony after the July 6th Military Appreciation Night game, which is presented by OceanFirst Bank. This program recognizes and remembers military heroes that are no longer with us, and dedicated their lives to service to the nation. The team is now collecting nominations for military veterans to include in the ceremony. Fans are encouraged to fill out the form linked below.

"These military servicemen and servicewomen are the best of us," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "This ceremony from Military Appreciation Night last season was one of the most moving moments of the year and we're looking forward to honoring additional heroes in 2023.

"We know there are so many worthy honorees for this program and thank everyone in advance for their nominations."

Part of the nomination process asks nominators to describe the reasons, with information about their service, as to why they are most deserving.

The BlueClaws will select a group of heroes from the nominations. Each hero will have their name on the back of one special jersey worn by the BlueClaws at the Military Appreciation Night game. After that game, each player or coach will present the jersey to the respective families on the field.

The BlueClaws have several additional 2023 military-based initiatives.

Wreaths Across America Donation Package

The BlueClaws have partnered with Wreaths Across America on a program through which fans can sponsor a wreath to be laid at the gravesite of a veteran but also donate a ticket to a military member for Military Appreciation night at the ballpark.

There are two levels to the partnership:

For $15, fans will sponsor a wreath and donate a ticket for Military Apprecition Night.

For $25, fans will sponsor a wreath, donate a ticket, and receive a ticket of their own.

Vets Night Out

Through the Vets Night Out program, presented by OceanFirst Bank, fans can donate tickets for veterans and military personnel to attend the Military Appreciation Night game at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Donation levels include Platinum (100 tickets donated for $1,000), Gold (50 tickets donated for $50, Silver (25 tickets donated for $250), and Bronze (10 tickets donated for $100). Donor benefits at each level include complimentary tickets to the Military Appreciation Night game on July 6th, among others. Platinum donors also receive a complimentary Luxury Suite outing to an April/May game in 2023, subject to availability.

Vet Tix

The BlueClaws have a limited number of four-packs of tickets for the July 6th Military Appreciation Night game now available on VetTix.org.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 11, 2022

BlueClaws Accepting Nominations for Military Appreciation Night Jersey Ceremony - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.