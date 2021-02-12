BlueClaws Accept License Invitation, Join Hi-A East League

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Jersey Shore BlueClaws have officially accepted their Professional Development League (PDL) license and will play in 2021 as a Hi-A team for the first time.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws," said Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We are very proud to be part of the Phillies system and continue to do what we love - create a best-in-class fan experience, develop big-league ballplayers, and support our community. The future of baseball at the Jersey Shore is strong!"

As announced by Major League Baseball, the BlueClaws will compete in the Hi-A's East League. The divisional breakdown is as follows:

Northern Division - Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies), Aberdeen Ironbirds (Orioles), Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets), Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees), Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) Southern Division - Asheville Tourists (Astros), Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays), Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates), Greenville Drive (Red Sox), Hickory Crawdads (Rangers), Rome Braves (Braves), Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox)

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: "We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues' tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities. In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field. We look forward to demonstrating the best of our game throughout local communities, supporting all those who are working hard to grow the sport, and sharing unrivaled technology and resources with minor league teams and players."

A 2021 BlueClaws schedule will be released when available.

Since debuting in 2001, 106 former BlueClaws have gone "From the Shore, to the Show," with 11 making big league debuts in 2020. Among the former BlueClaws to reach the big leagues are Ryan Howard (BlueClaws in 2002), Cole Hamels (2003), Carlos Ruiz (2001), Rhys Hoskins (2015), Scott Kingery (2015), and Alec Bohm (2019).

Ricciutti expressed excitement at the prospect of welcoming fans back to the ballpark this year.

"The BlueClaws are a part of the fabric of the Jersey Shore community and we're anxious to welcome fans to see the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in action, play some mini golf and boardwalk games, and enjoy a great night out with their families."

The BlueClaws offer a Boardwalk Bundle, available with a ticket packages or as part of a group outing, that includes a game ticket in the boardwalk game area that opened in 2018 plus a hot dog, soda and novelty ice cream.

The team re-branded to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in October and unveiled a new set of logos that will be worn on the field for the first time in 2021.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn 7.7 million fans since their 2001 inception.

