Blue Wave Bar Opens; BlueClaws Now Hiring

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The all-new Blue Wave Bar at ShoreTown Ballpark opened on Saturday as the BlueClaws continue to look to hire for positions in this exciting new space. The full-service bar/restaurant will be open to all fans at every game this season. The menu will include select items, including many seafood options, not available anywhere else in the ballpark.

With the season set to open on Friday, April 8th, the BlueClaws are still looking to hire for select positions:

Front of House positions include Hostesses, Servers, and Food Runners. Back of House positions include Dishwashers and Expediters.

HOW TO APPLY - Please email Susan Wallace, BlueClaws Hospitality Manager, at [email protected].

The Blue Wave Bar, which has a coastal feel, will open with the ballpark gates and remain open for 60 minutes following the final out of the game. The bar will also host Happy Hour before every BlueClaws game plus in-game food and drink specials, and will be the perfect place to celebrate a BlueClaws win.

The grand opening took place on Saturday as 2022 BlueClaws single-game tickets went on sale for the first time. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Friday, April 8th and the BlueClaws will host 66 games over the course of the season.

