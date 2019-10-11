Blue Wahoos Win National BUSH's Home Run Recipe Contest

October 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - BUSH'S Baked Beans has announced Chef Travis Wilson's Hominy Blue Corn Crab Cakes as the national champion of their 2019 Home Run Recipe Contest, adding another accolade on to a busy week of honors for Blue Wahoos Concessions.

The annual BUSH'S Home Run Recipe Contest invites entries from Minor League Baseball teams at all levels, requiring teams to creatively utilize a Bush's product in a new ballpark food, and allowing fans across the nation to vote to select their favorite recipe.

The winner of the national fan vote, Pensacola's Hominy Blue Corn Crab Cakes recipe features jumbo lump crab, blue cornmeal, pureed BUSH's hominy, Peruvian ceviche, and herb-filled green goddess dressing.

"It's a great honor to bring this award to Pensacola," Chef Wilson said. "This dish was inspired by my southern roots with a touch of South American flair. I'm proud to represent the Blue Wahoos and be a part of a concessions team that continually brings creative and delicious new foods to our fans."

As part of the championship prize, Blue Wahoos Stadium will be visited by BUSH's world famous golden retriever spokesdog Duke and other brand ambassadors at a game during the 2020 season.

The BUSH'S recipe championship was the third national award won by Blue Wahoos Concessions this week. On Monday, Ballpark Digest announced that Chef Wilson's "Crabzilla" seafood sandwich was named the Best New Food Item in the country and the concession storefront renovations at Blue Wahoos Stadium were selected as the recipient of their Best New Concessions Experience honors.

Fans interested in enjoying Chef Wilson's cooking are invited to "Under the Lights-A Farm To Table Dinner" on November 15 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The annual gourmet dinner on the field at the ballpark offers a one-of-a-kind full-course, family-style dining experience to patrons with a menu prepared by Chef Wilson and two-time Chopped champion James Briscione with wines selected by noted wine speaker Brooke Parkhurst. Tickets and a full dinner menu are available at BlueWahoos.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from October 11, 2019

Blue Wahoos Win National BUSH's Home Run Recipe Contest - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.