Blue Wahoos Weekend Events Postponed

October 5, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Out of caution for possible tropical storm/hurricane weather, Friday's comedy show and Saturday's movie night at Blue Wahoos Stadium have been postponed.

Information on rescheduled dates and exchanges/refunds will be communicated directly to ticket holders and posted on Blue Wahoos social media accounts when available.

