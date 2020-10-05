NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Blue Wahoos Weekend Events Postponed

October 5, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release

Out of caution for possible tropical storm/hurricane weather, Friday's comedy show and Saturday's movie night at Blue Wahoos Stadium have been postponed.

Information on rescheduled dates and exchanges/refunds will be communicated directly to ticket holders and posted on Blue Wahoos social media accounts when available.

Check out the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...

Southern League Stories from October 5, 2020


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.