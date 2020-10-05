Blue Wahoos Weekend Events Postponed
October 5, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Out of caution for possible tropical storm/hurricane weather, Friday's comedy show and Saturday's movie night at Blue Wahoos Stadium have been postponed.
Information on rescheduled dates and exchanges/refunds will be communicated directly to ticket holders and posted on Blue Wahoos social media accounts when available.
