Blue Wahoos to Host Soul Bowl October 12

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The 28th annual Soul Bowl, a full day showcase of area youth football and family-fun activities, will again be played at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Oct. 12 in partnership with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Southern Youth Sports Association.

The event features the SYSA Tigers and East Pensacola-Magee Field Rattlers competing in five different age division games, along with the possibility of two games against another area youth team. Gates will open on at 7 a.m. that day. The first game will begin at 8 a.m. featuring the youngest age group, followed by oldest age division in the final game.

Age divisions are 6-under, 8-under, 10-under, 12-under, 14-under. The festival of football and community spirit has been presented for the past several years by Troy Rafferty and the Levin-Papantonio Law Firm.

In addition to watching exciting football, it will also be Public Safety Day outside the bayfront stadium.

Area police, fire department and emergency personnel will be gathered in the area along Reus Street to show the public various First Responders demonstrations important in their jobs.

Tickets are now on sale with a discount for advance purchase. The general admission ticket is $7 for all ages, $9 on Oct. 12. It is a full-day, one price ticket, so buying early saves money. Children 2-under will be admitted free. Re-entry will be allowed by showing the ticket.

To purchase tickets in advance, use this link. The box office at Blue Wahoos Stadium will be open on Oct. 12 as well for tickets.

Just outside the stadium, a fun-for-the-family, tailgate experience will occur, including a row of vendors offering a variety of Soul Food and other delights. On the stadium concourse, the third base side concessions will offer food items from Fish & Hits Pub and Hook, Line & Sinker storefronts, which will include traditional fare of burgers, hot dogs, fries, chips, popcorn, sodas and other items plus some of the specialty offerings.

There will be music and a stadium announcer to help entertain fans and keep the atmosphere lively. This is the eighth year the Soul Bowl has been held at Blue Wahoos Stadium and provided another way for the community to enjoy the waterfront stadium and its amenities.

This event has annually becoming a community gathering venue to enjoy youth football, family spirit and friendships. Blue Wahoos team owner Quint Studer, along with Escambia County commissioner Lumon May, work throughout the year to help make the Soul Bowl a special experience for the kids. Blue Wahoos Stadium, the home ballpark of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, is one of the premier facilities in the Minor Leagues.

Located just feet from Pensacola Bay, the stadium has won the Southern League's Ballpark of the Year Award three times and has been recognized as the Best View in Double-A (2018, Minor League Baseball), the Best Double-A Ballpark (2016, Ballpark Digest), the Best Experience in Double-A (2013, 2014, 2015, Ballpark Digest), the Best Seat in the House (2015, Minor League Baseball), and the Best Minor League Ballpark Experience (2013, Stadium Journey).

