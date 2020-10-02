Blue Wahoos to Host Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner and Horror Film

Pensacola, FL - The Blue Wahoos announced Friday that Blue Wahoos Stadium will host a pair of spooky adults-only Halloween events at the ballpark on Friday, October 30.

First, the team will host the ballpark's first ever Murder Mystery Dinner at 6:30 PM. Titled "Mystery At Pier 51", the interactive dinner will take guests back in time to the Roaring '20s for a night of horror and mystery. While a chef-prepared four-course dinner is served in the exclusive Hancock Whitney Club at the ballpark, guests will compete to solve a puzzling Halloween murder mystery and be the first to crack the case. Tickets to the dinner are $75 and include the gourmet dinner, a champagne toast, and free admission to the team's second event of the evening: a post-dinner Halloween horror film. Guests are encouraged to come in Roaring '20s-garb or Halloween costumes. Gates will open at 6:00 PM for ticket holders for the Murder Mystery Dinner.

Following the Murder Mystery Dinner, the Blue Wahoos will host a late night, adults-only showing of the 2018 horror thriller Halloween on the videoboard at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Tickets to enjoy the movie are $5. Guests will have the option to sit on the field for the movie or in the stands. Guests who prefer to sit on the field are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on during the film. Gates will open for the movie at 8:00 PM and the film will begin at 9:00 PM. Stadium concessions will be open with food and drink for purchase throughout.

Attendees of the Murder Mystery Dinner will receive free admission to the film. Tickets to both events are available now at BlueWahoos.com.

No chairs or outside food and beverage will be permitted at either event. Both events are 18+.

Face masks are required inside Blue Wahoos Stadium for all staff and guests. Masks may be removed when eating/drinking or when guests are seated to enjoy the show with proper physical distancing.

