Blue Wahoos to Hold Summer Spectacular on Saturday, August 8

July 23, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will host a family-friendly Summer Spectacular at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, August 8th featuring a showing of the classic baseball film The Sandlot on the videoboard at the ballpark and an extended post-movie fireworks show. Admission to the event is $10 and tickets are available now at the stadium box office and at BlueWahoos.com and include both the movie and fireworks show.

"We're excited to bring our massive Fourth of July fireworks show to our fans, even if it's a few weeks late," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "A big thanks goes out to Hancock-Whitney Bank, Covenant Care, and Cat Country 98.7 for helping us re-schedule and transform our Independence Day event into a family-fun Summer Spectacular. We can't wait to safely welcome the community to the ballpark for a great baseball film and our longest fireworks show of the year."

Gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 5:30 PM with the film beginning at 6:30 PM. The fireworks show will follow the conclusion of the movie.

Guests will be welcome to sit in the stands at the ballpark to enjoy the movie and fireworks or on the field itself. Fans may bring blankets and pillows for their comfort, but chairs, strollers, and wagons are not permitted inside the ballpark. Concessions will be available throughout the stadium.

In addition to the movie and fireworks, several exclusive dining options are available for guests. An upscale experience featuring a surf-and-turf menu prepared by Blue Wahoos executive chef Travis Wilson will be held in the Hancock-Whitney Club overlooking the bay. Tickets are available for $55 and include admission for the movie and fireworks, the gourmet meal, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Fans can also enjoy an All-American buffet experience at the stadium's Winn-Dixie Party Deck featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, potato chips, pasta salad, fruit, and other items along with non-alcoholic beverages for $35.

General admission tickets as well as food packages purchased for the team's previously postponed Fourth of July event will be valid at the Summer Spectacular.

Guest safety remains a top priority. Face masks are required inside of Blue Wahoos Stadium and should be worn whenever guests are moving throughout the ballpark. Masks may be removed when eating or drinking or when seated to enjoy the show with proper physical distancing.

The Blue Wahoos Summer Spectacular has been made possible by the support of Hancock-Whitney Bank, Covenant Care, and Cat Country 98.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 23, 2020

Blue Wahoos to Hold Summer Spectacular on Saturday, August 8 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.