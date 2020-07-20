Blue Wahoos Summer Movie Series Continues with Toy Story 4

July 20, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Pensacola, FL - The Summer Movie Series at Blue Wahoos Stadium continues on Saturday, July 25th at 7:00 PM with a special showing of Toy Story 4. Tickets are $5 per person and include both the movie and a fireworks show sponsored by Fishbein Orthodontics, Covenant Care, and WEAR 3TV. The gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 6:00 PM.

Guests will have the opportunity to sit on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to watch the movie on the stadium's videoboard. Grab-and-go style concessions will be available during the event at multiple points throughout the stadium. The Bait & Tackle Team Store will also be open offering Blue Wahoos apparel and glow-in-the-dark merchandise.

Tickets are available at BlueWahoos.com or in-person at the box office at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Children (12 and under), military members, and seniors (65+) receive a ticket discount.

In accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines, no group larger than 10 people will be permitted to sit together and all separate groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart. Masks are required in the ballpark but may be removed by guests when eating or drinking and when sitting to enjoy the movie with proper social distancing maintained.

No chairs or outside food or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on. Fans will also have the option to sit in the stadium's stands.

In addition to Saturday's Movie & Fireworks Night, the Blue Wahoos will host Ballpark Dinner at the stadium on Thursday and Friday from 5:00 PM-9:00 PM, offering a full menu of stadium-style and gourmet foods with in-stadium seating. On Thursday, the team's popular Trivia Night returns with Friends Trivia in the Hancock Whitney Club starting at 7:00 PM. On Friday, the team will host Ballpark BINGO in the Hancock Whitney Club beginning at 6:30 PM. Both trivia and BINGO are free to play.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 20, 2020

Blue Wahoos Summer Movie Series Continues with Toy Story 4 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.