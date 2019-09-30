Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host Virginia and Oklahoma in Wahoos Classic Tournamet

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Baseball will be back at Blue Wahoos Stadium in February 2020 with a marquee collegiate baseball matchup set to kick off the stadium's ninth season. The Virginia Cavaliers and Oklahoma Sooners will square off in Pensacola on February 14-16 in the inaugural Wahoos Classic Tournament, a three-day, three-game showdown between two of college baseball's top programs.

"Having the opportunity to host Virginia and Oklahoma here at Blue Wahoos Stadium, two programs with passionate fans and alumni chapters across the country, continues our mission to bring family-friendly entertainment to our stadium," said Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith. "We're looking forward to hosting fans of both schools in Pensacola and showing off our city's beautiful beaches, ballpark, and downtown."

The Virginia Cavaliers, nicknamed the Wahoos, have reached the NCAA College World Series four times in the last decade including back-to-back CWS Championship appearances beginning in 2014 that culminated with the program's first National Championship in 2015. A total of 20 former Cavaliers have reached the Major Leagues during head coach Brian O'Connor's tenure, highlighted by Washington Nationals All-Stars Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle. Current Southern League standout and 2017 First Round Pick Pavin Smith (Jackson Generals) along with Alec Bettinger (Biloxi Shuckers) have starred for the Cavaliers.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our program to kick-off the 2020 season," O'Connor said. "To be able to play in a venue like Blue Wahoos Stadium against a quality opponent in Oklahoma, we're looking forward to a fantastic opening weekend of college baseball."

The Oklahoma Sooners have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 38 times in program history, appearing 10 times in the College World Series. The national champions in 1951 and 1994, the Sooners have produced 71 Major Leaguers and have had 276 players drafted since 1967. OU has had at least one player selected in the top 10 rounds in every MLB Draft since 2011.

"We are very excited to open the season at a beautiful setting like Blue Wahoos Stadium against a quality program in Virginia," Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. "We're looking forward to a tremendous series and a great start to the 2020 college baseball season."

Tickets to the Wahoos Classic can be purchased through the Blue Wahoos website or box office. Individual game tickets are $10 in advance and three-day weekend passes are available for $25. The tournament's full schedule, game times, and tickets are available at BlueWahoos.com/WahoosClassic.

Blue Wahoos Stadium, the home ballpark of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, is one of the premier facilities in the Minor Leagues. Located just feet from Pensacola Bay, the stadium has won the Southern League's Ballpark of the Year Award three times and has been recognized as the Best View in Double-A (2018, Minor League Baseball), the Best Double-A Ballpark (2016, Ballpark Digest), the Best Experience in Double-A (2013, 2014, 2015, Ballpark Digest), the Best Seat in the House (2015, Minor League Baseball), and the Best Minor League Ballpark Experience (2013, Stadium Journey).

