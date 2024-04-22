Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host Drone Show After July 20 Game

April 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Monday that after their Saturday, July 20 game against the Mississippi Braves, a first-of-its-kind drone show will light up the sky above Pensacola Bay.

The show, called "Celebration of America" and put on by Sky Elements Drone Shows, will feature 100 illuminated drones moving in concert above Blue Wahoos Stadium in sync with patriotic music. The postgame display is believed to be the first drone show of its size ever held in the Pensacola area.

"We always strive to bring to Pensacola experiences that people may only get in large cities, and we wanted to provide a special treat to reflect our pride in our country and local military community," said Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer. "Pensacola may not be large in size, but we are large in heart."

Sky Elements Drone Shows is an industry leader in aerial entertainment, and deliver captivating light shows that immerse audiences. With an emphasis on accuracy, execution and compliance, their presentation promises to transform the postgame entertainment experience. As an added bonus, the solar-powered drones provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fireworks shows with less noise and mess for our neighbors in Downtown Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos regularly sell out Saturday home games and anticipate high demand for the first-ever drone show in the area, so fans are encouraged to buy their tickets as soon as possible to reserve their spot. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:05, with gates opening at 5:00. The postgame fireworks show originally scheduled for the date will be moved to Friday, July 19.

Single-game tickets, mini plans, group outings, and season tickets for the 2024 season are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.