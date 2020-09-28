Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host Comedy Zone on October 9

Pensacola, FL - Now more than ever, you might be feeling like you need a laugh.

Join the Blue Wahoos and The Comedy Zone at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday, October 9 for a night of 18+ comedy dual-headlined by comedians Dean Napolitano and Shaun Jones. Gates will open at the stadium at 6:30 PM with the laughs starting at 7:30 PM.

Napolitano comes to Blue Wahoos Stadium from the world famous Messina Baker Entertainment Corporation, the same agency that represents comedy heavyweights like Drew Carey and Tim Allen. A TV and film actor who has appeared on Good Morning America, Burn Notice, The Shield, and shows across ABC, NBC, and HBO, Napolitano holds film credits in Woody Harrelson's 2016 film Triple 9 and Transformers 3: Dark of the Moon. On the comedy stage, he has opened for legendary comics Joan Rivers and Don Rickles, performed on the Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and toured nationwide.

Jones returns to Pensacola after previously headlining the Studer Community Institute's "Jokes For Coats" charity comedy show in November 2019. His comic resume includes performances on B.E.T.'s "Comic View", "The Mo'Nique Show" and "One Mic Stand", Showtime's "1st Amendment Standup", and Robert Townsend's Partners In Crime-The Next Generation. On the big screen, his film credits include Ace Ventura Pet Detective and Shade with Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx. Based in Atlanta, Jones has spent a two-decade comedy career creating laughter across the United States.

General admission tickets to the show are $20 and are available now on BlueWahoos.com. On-field VIP tables are also available for $200, featuring four tickets to the event, seating for four, a chef-prepared pre-show buffet dinner, and access to a private cash bar.

A limited number of tickets will be sold to the event to ensure physical distancing. Blue Wahoos staff will be in place throughout the event to ensure physical distancing guidelines are followed by guests. Masks are required for all staff and guests. Masks can be removed by patrons when eating or drinking or when seated to enjoy the show with proper physical distancing.

