Blue Wahoos Stadium Reaches National Championship of Best of the Ballparks

PENSACOLA, FL - Pensacola's Blue Wahoos Stadium has reached the national championship round of the 2020 Ballpark Digest Best of the Ballparks contest. In the final round, Blue Wahoos Stadium is competing against Amarillo's "Hodgetown", the defending Best of the Ballparks champion, for the title of Best Double-A Ballpark. The title will be decided by a national online fan vote, which is open until 11:59 PM CT on Wednesday, June 8. Fans can vote once daily per device at this link.

"The support we've received from our fans to reach the championship round has been incredible," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "We're excited for the chance to bring recognition to the beautiful city of Pensacola and hopefully win a title in a year when there's no baseball."

The annual contest run by Ballpark Digest is Minor League Baseball's most popular ballpark ranking competition, with the 2019 contest receiving over 400,000 votes from fans including over 110,000 in the Double-A bracket. Blue Wahoos Stadium previously won the contest in 2016.

Opened in 2012, Blue Wahoos Stadium has established itself as one of the nation's premier Minor League facilities. A three-time recipient of the Southern League's Ballpark of the Year, the stadium has ranked first or second in the league in attendance five times in eight seasons. The multi-use facility is utilized year-round, hosting Blue Wahoos baseball, University of West Florida football, and over 200 total events throughout the calendar year.

