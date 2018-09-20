Blue Wahoos Stadium Plays Host to Several Halloween Events

September 20, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla., - Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium will host several events in October to give the Pensacola community a space to gather for scares and Halloween fun.

Field of Screams: Terror Under the Stadium will take place on designated days and times, below. During this event, Pensacola Little Theatre will host terrifying tours through the dark tunnels under Blue Wahoos Stadium. Family-friendly hours will be offered from 5-7PM on designated days, with adult-only hours from 7:30-midnight.

Tickets may be purchased at BlueWahoos.com and at the Blue Wahoos Box Office. Tickets to the family-friendly experience are available for $6. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult and children two and younger are free.

Adult-Only tour tickets will be $20 per person. "Skip the Line" tickets may be purchased for $25, which will admit ticketholders into a separate, express line with decreased wait time. After 7:30 p.m., no one under 12 will be admitted without an adult.

Discount coupons good for $5 off adult tours will be available at The Bodacious Family of Shops, Bubbba's Sweet Spot, the Pensacola Little Theatre Box Office and select sponsor locations, to be announced.

Schedule for Field of Screams

Fri., Oct. 19

5-7PM: Family Friendly

7:30-Midnight Adults Only

Sat., Oct. 20

7:30-Midnight Adults Only

*No family-friendly hours

Fri. Oct. 26

5-7PM: Family Friendly

7:30-Midnight Adults Only

Sat. Oct. 27

7:30-midnight Adults Only

*No family-friendly hours

Wed. Oct. 31

5-7PM: Family Friendly

7:30-Midnight Adults Only

Wahooloween

Wahooloween, a free community event at Blue Wahoos Stadium, will take place from 5-7PM on Friday, October 26th, offering opportunities for both families and community organizations to make this Halloween a memorable one.

Wahooloween will feature community-sponsored trick or treating on the concourse, with booths representing 30-plus local businesses and community organizations, along with Kazoo, a Halloween movie on the videoboard and concessions. The first 1000 children will receive trick-or-treat bags.

Businesses are invited to support this event and the community by sponsoring a table to participate in the trick-or-treat. To participate, businesses are asked to pay $150, for which 100 percent will go Studer Community Institute to support early childhood brain development. Community participants will be asked to decorate their tables and bring candy to pass out to an expected 3,000 children.

To sign up, businesses and organizations should contact Clara Newman - Community Relations Trainee for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos - at (850) 934-8444 ext. 205 or communityrelations@bluewahoos.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.