Blue Wahoos Name Chris Garagiola as Team Broadcaster

Pensacola, FL - The Blue Wahoos announced on Friday that a familiar name will be taking over the team's lead play-by-play broadcast duties in 2019. Chris Garagiola, the grandson of Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Garagiola Sr., will fill the open seat in the radio booth created by Tommy Thrall's promotion to the Major Leagues announced earlier this week. Garagiola has served as the Blue Wahoos assistant broadcaster and media relations trainee for the past two seasons.

Garagiola worked for the Cincinnati Reds as a media relations intern in 2016 before joining Pensacola's media department. His broadcast experience includes the Australian Baseball League where he served as lead broadcaster and beat writer for the Melbourne Aces and as the voice of his alma mater Trinity University (TX) where he called football, baseball, and men's and women's soccer as well as serving as a co-anchor on the university's news channel. In the baseball off-season, he continues to broadcast Trinity Tigers sports and mentor students pursuing careers in broadcast journalism.

Garagiola comes from a distinguished baseball family. His grandfather, Joe Garagiola Sr., played nine seasons in the Major Leagues before embarking on a 58-year broadcasting career during which he received the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award and the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, two of baseball's highest honors. His father, Joe Garagiola Jr., was the original general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the architect of their 2001 World Series winning team. Garagiola Jr. currently serves as a special advisor to the Diamondbacks president and CEO.

Garagiola becomes the second lead broadcaster in team history following Tommy Thrall's seven-season career in Pensacola. The Blue Wahoos will open the 2019 season, their first as an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, on Thursday, April 4 on the road against the Mobile Baybears before playing their home opener at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday, April 10 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. More information on the 2019 season and Blue Wahoos tickets are available at BlueWahoos.com.

