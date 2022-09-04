Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Rained out in Series Finale

Chattanooga, Tenn. - Sunday's series finale between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts was canceled due to rain and wet grounds at AT&T Field.

The game will not be made up, as the two teams do not meet again in the 2022 regular season.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos continue their road trip as they begin a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. First pitch from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 5:55 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

