Blue Wahoos Announce Mullet Competition Finalists, New Gear, Theme Night

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos made a trio of Mullets-related announcements on their social media and website on Monday.

First, the team announced 20 finalists in their Best Mullet In The Minors Competition. The team received nearly 100 submissions from local mulleted fans, each sending in a photo of their mullet for the chance to win the title of Best Mullet and a chance to throw out a first pitch at a Blue Wahoos game next season. Fans can vote for their favorites on BlueWahoos.com or by visiting this link.

Second, the team released a pair of new Mullets game hats for the 2021 season. The team last took the field as the Mullets during a one-off theme night in 2016, and all Mullets apparel in the team store quickly sold out. The two new hats, one navy blue and one pink, are available now for pre-order at BlueWahoos.com or by visiting this link. Pre-ordered hats will ship to customers in the spring of 2021.

Lastly, the team confirmed that the Mullets will return to the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021.

"In 2016, the team brought the Mullets to life for one game," the website for the Best Mullet In The Minors competition states. "Five years later, the Mullets will return to the field for a game during the 2021 season."

The Mullets moniker has long been a fan-favorite in Pensacola. Prior to the team's first season in 2012, the franchise held a fan vote to pick the team's identity. Mullets finished a close second in the voting to Blue Wahoos, but the name never left the imagination of staff or fans. In 2016, the team brought the name to life, playing a "What If?" theme night as the Pensacola Mullets.

