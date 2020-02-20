Blue Wahoos Announce Clubhouse Enhancements at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced major renovations to the clubhouse at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday, enhancing player amenities leading up to the 2020 baseball season.

"Facilities have become more and more of an important conversation between Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball," Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer said. "We always want to stay ahead. In 2012, the stadium was designed based on what everybody knew then, but there have been so many changes. Nutrition has become a much bigger aspect. The way weight-training is handled has changed dramatically. Video has become a significant emphasis. Just like any business, facilities have to change to stay up with the changing industry."

The renovations to the Blue Wahoos Stadium clubhouse will dramatically enhance the clubhouse's kitchen and dining area that is used to serve players food pre- and post-game, bring all new weightlifting and cardio equipment into the weight room, and create a brand new, high-tech video room with five workstations for coaches and players to analyze film.

"We brought the Twins administration down from Minnesota and asked "How do you feel we can improve the clubhouse for your players?" They do this for a living and know the needs of the players. They are the ones who provided the initial plans and helped design the new clubhouse," Studer said.

The Twins played an integral role in developing the renovation plans.

"The Minnesota Twins are grateful for the continued investment in Blue Wahoos Stadium," Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said. "The player development amenities are central to our efforts to help our athletes develop to their fullest potential. Moreover, these enhancements only further advance Pensacola's reputation as one of the best all-around markets in minor league baseball."

In addition to improving the clubhouse's nutrition, weight-training, and video capabilities, all lockers in the clubhouse and coaches' offices will be replaced with high-end hardwood lockers built by All Wood Lockers. The clubhouse itself will be extended by fifteen feet, and the current "family waiting room" will be transformed into a dual player dining lounge and team meeting space.

"We want to be a world-class partner to the Minnesota Twins, to our Blue Wahoos players, and to the numerous local teams, organizations, and guests that utilize the clubhouse at Blue Wahoos Stadium each year," Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith said. "Blue Wahoos Stadium is a community ballpark. The new clubhouse amenities will provide an even better experience to Blue Wahoos players, University of West Florida football players, and to all of the local high schools, youth leagues, groups, and fans that pass through the clubhouse each year."

Architectural design for the renovations has been provided by Jordan Yee, Construction Manager at Places for People, and the renovation project will be completed by BEAR Construction.

"I think what will be really special to see is the players' and coaches' reactions, especially the ones who played here last year, when they walk into Blue Wahoos Stadium for the first time this season," Studer said.

