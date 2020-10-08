Blue Wahoos and Junior League of Pensacola to Host Halloween Trick-Or-Treat and Movie

Pensacola, FL - The Blue Wahoos and the Junior League of Pensacola will join together on Saturday, October 24 to present "Healthy Halloween" at Blue Wahoos Stadium featuring safe trick-or-treating and a family-friendly movie. Beginning at 5:30 PM, gates at the stadium will open for trick-or-treating hosted by the Junior League of Pensacola, who will hand out healthy tasty treats at stations around the ballpark. At 6:30 PM, guests will be invited to settle in to enjoy a showing of the Disney hit Coco on the videoboard. Tickets to the event are $5 and include both trick-or-treating and the movie.

A limited number of tickets are available for the event now on BlueWahoos.com.

Masks are required for all guests and staff throughout the event and should be worn any time guests are moving about the stadium. Masks may be removed when guests are eating/drinking or when seated with appropriate social distancing to enjoy the film. All staff members have their temperature checked each day and will be wearing gloves when interacting with guests.

During the film, guests will have the opportunity to sit on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to watch the movie on the stadium's videoboard. No group larger than 10 people will be permitted to sit together and all separate groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart in accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines. The stadium's stands will also be open for seating.

Grab-and-go style concessions will be available during the event at multiple points throughout the stadium. No chairs or outside food or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on.

