Blue Wahoos and ESPN Pensacola Continue Radio Partnership in 2021

April 5, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and ESPN Pensacola will continue their partnership in 2021, making the ESPN affiliate the flagship radio station for Blue Wahoos Baseball for the second season. All 120 Blue Wahoos games this season will air on ESPN Pensacola, part of the ADX Communications group.

Fans will be able to listen to Blue Wahoos play-by-play broadcaster Chris Garagiola on ESPN's 99.1FM and 1330AM signal or through livestream on ESPNPensacola.com.

"I don't think the radio broadcast has ever been in a better position since we've teamed up with Dave and Mary Hoxeng at ESPN Pensacola," said Garagiola. "They've given us everything we could possibly need to produce the highest quality broadcast and I think that is reflected with how much our fans all across Florida and all across the country enjoy listening to the Blue Wahoos."

ESPN Pensacola was launched in August 2018 as part of the company of radio stations owned by long-time Pensacola residents Dave and Mary Hoxeng. The ADX Communications group of stations also includes Cat Country 98.7, NewsRadio 92.3/AM1620, and Pensacola's Playlist 94.5.

"The Blue Wahoos are Pensacola's team and we pride ourselves on being the hometown radio station that broadcasts hometown sports," said ESPN Pensacola's Program Director Davis Allen. "The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have a rich history and tradition here in Pensacola. The Blue Wahoos ownership group including Quint Studer, Bubba Watson, and Derrick Brooks has been nothing but great. Team president Jonathan Griffith and the front office has been great to work with. We are pleased to do another season with the Blue Wahoos and look forward to a great year and many years to come."

"We are so ready for Blue Wahoos baseball and proud to partner with them again for 2021," said ESPN Pensacola Operations Manager Kevin King.

In addition to being the broadcast home of the Blue Wahoos, ESPN Pensacola also features local shows to supplement popular ESPN programming. Sports Director Chad Brillante hosts the Sports Drive from 5 PM-7 PM Monday through Friday with local guests and local content. The station also airs Talk Football With Kay, hosted by Pensacola native and former Buffalo Bills head coach Kay Stephenson from 12-1 PM and broadcasts all UWF football games.

Pensacola fans will have the opportunity to listen to the team on ESPN Pensacola starting on Tuesday, May 4 when the Blue Wahoos open the 2021 season against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park in Pearl, MS at 6:35 PM. After a six-game series in Mississippi, the Blue Wahoos will play their home opener on Tuesday, May 11 against the Birmingham Barons at 6:35 PM. In addition to their radio broadcast, Blue Wahoos games will be available on television through BlabTV and Cox Sports and through digital streaming on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from April 5, 2021

Blue Wahoos and ESPN Pensacola Continue Radio Partnership in 2021 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.